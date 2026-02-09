Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’518 0.1%  SPI 18’689 0.3%  Dow 50’136 0.0%  DAX 25’015 1.2%  Euro 0.9136 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’059 1.0%  Gold 5’059 2.0%  Bitcoin 53’913 -1.5%  Dollar 0.7668 -1.2%  Öl 69.1 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Microsoft951692Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Ferrari präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Diese Eigenschaft ist laut Buffett der Schlüssel zum Erfolg
Ausblick: Spotify präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: TeamViewer stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Suche...
09.02.2026 23:30:25

Australia Building Approval Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Tuesday release December data for building approvals, highlighting a modestly day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to drop 14.9 percent on month and rise 0.4 percent on year after jumping 15.2 percent on month and 20.2 percent on year in November.

Australia also will see January results for the surveys of business confidence and business conditions from National Australia Bank; in December, confidence had a score of +3 and conditions were at +9.

Japan will provide January numbers for M2 money stock, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.8 percent on year - up from 1.7 percent in December.

Singapore will see Q4 data for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP expanded 5.7 percent on year.

Indonesia will release December figures for retail sales; in November, sales were up 6.3 percent on year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Diese Eigenschaft ist laut Buffett der Schlüssel zum Erfolg
Edelmetall oder Zockerpapier? Wird es Silber wie der GameStop-Aktie ergehen?
DroneShield-Aktie in Grün: Das steckt hinter dem Kursplus
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Siemens Energy-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch vor den Zahlen: Hält die Rekordjagd dem Realitätscheck stand?
Bitcoin Sharpe-Ratio erreicht beunruhigend tiefe Werte
TUI-Aktie legt zu: Konzern setzt auf Expansion im Billigreisesegment
Dow schlussendlich kaum verändert -- SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schliesslich über 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher - Nikkei mit neuem Rekord

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:26 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow behauptet sich über 50.000-Punkte-Marke
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow behauptet sich über 50.000-Punkte-Marke
21:49 Selenskyj verspricht Hausbesitzern Hilfe bei Kauf von Generatoren
20:50 Devisen: Euro steigt über 1,19 US-Dollar
20:44 ROUNDUP 3: Stürzt Großbritanniens Premier über den Epstein-Skandal?
19:55 Aktien New York: Dow behauptet sich über 50.000-Punkte-Marke
19:34 Armenien und USA vereinbaren Atomkooperation
18:43 Ukraine kann auf EU-Hilfe für Ausbildungsstützpunkte hoffen
18:30 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne dank Wall Street und Japans Börse
18:28 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX mit Rekordhoch zum Wochenstart