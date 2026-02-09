Australia Building Approval Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Tuesday release December data for building approvals, highlighting a modestly day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to drop 14.9 percent on month and rise 0.4 percent on year after jumping 15.2 percent on month and 20.2 percent on year in November.

Australia also will see January results for the surveys of business confidence and business conditions from National Australia Bank; in December, confidence had a score of +3 and conditions were at +9.

Japan will provide January numbers for M2 money stock, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.8 percent on year - up from 1.7 percent in December.

Singapore will see Q4 data for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP expanded 5.7 percent on year.

Indonesia will release December figures for retail sales; in November, sales were up 6.3 percent on year.