Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’851 0.1%  SPI 17’661 0.1%  Dow 47’289 -0.9%  DAX 23’589 -1.0%  Euro 0.9342 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’667 0.0%  Gold 4’232 0.4%  Bitcoin 69’785 -3.9%  Dollar 0.8045 0.0%  Öl 63.3 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Alphabet A29798540Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug? Analyst sieht grosse Chancen bei Robotaxis und hebt Kursziel an
Boeing-Aktie vor Ausbruch? Analyst setzt auf starkes Comeback ab 2026
Ein Blick ins Depot von Jeremy Grantham: Die wichtigsten Aktienkäufe im dritten Quartal 2025
Milliardendeal zwischen NVIDIA und Synopsys - Aktien legen zu
Suche...
eToro entdecken
01.12.2025 23:30:55

Australia Building Approval Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Tuesday release October figures for building approvals and Q3 current account figures, highlighting a modest day far Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Approvals are expected to sink 4.8 percent on month after jumping 12.0 percent in September. The current account is expected to show a deficit of A$13.4 billion following the A$13.7 billion shortfall in the three months prior.

New Zealand will see Q3 data for terms of trade, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on quarter following the 4.1 percent gain in the previous three months.

South Korea will provide November numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.3 percent on month and an increase of 2.2 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 2.4 percent annual gain in October.

Japan will release November data for monetary base and household confidence. The monetary base is expected to show an 8.5 percent annual decline following the 7.9 percent drop in October. The household confidence index is tipped to show a score of 36.3, up from 35.8 in the previous month.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA in Q3 investiert
Ein Blick ins Depot von Jeremy Grantham: Die wichtigsten Aktienkäufe im dritten Quartal 2025
Jahresendrally noch möglich? Darum befindet sich die TKMS-Aktie im Abwärtstrend
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Rekordabsatz in Norwegen - Musk will Schuldenkrise mit KI lösen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 48: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Bitcoin Supply Shock 2025: Ist eine Angebotsverknappung realistisch?
Lufthansa- und Airbus-Aktien uneins: Datenproblem ohne Auswirkung auf Swiss-Flüge - Updates für A320-Jets

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der November 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich d ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:09 Kreise: Rennen um Warner Bros geht weiter - Netflix weiter dabei
22:38 Völkerrechtsbruch?: Weißes Haus stärkt Hegseth den Rücken
22:37 INDEX-MONITOR/Nach fortgesetztem Kursrutsch: Lanxess raus aus Stoxx Europe 600
22:37 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: US-Börsen mit schwachem Dezember-Auftakt
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: US-Börsen mit schwachem Dezember-Auftakt
21:25 ROUNDUP 4: Airbus schockt mit Softwareärger und mangelhaften Teilen - Kursrutsch
21:15 ROUNDUP: Moskau erklärt wichtige ukrainische Stadt Pokrowsk für erobert
21:08 Devisen: Euro hält sich knapp über 1,16 US-Dollar
21:26 Kreml: Russisches Militär erklärt Pokrowsk für erobert
20:04 Aktien New York: Verhaltener Dezember-Auftakt im Zuge von Bitcoin-Turbulenzen