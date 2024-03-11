|
11.03.2024 23:04:25
Australia Building Approval Data Due On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Tuesday release January figures for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to slip 1.0 percent on month after slumping 10.1 percent in the previous month.
Australia also will see February data for the surveys of business confidence and conditions from National Australia Bank; in January, their scores were +1 and +6, respectively.
Japan will provide February numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year. That follows the flat monthly reading and the 0.2 percent yearly gain in January.
New Zealand will release February figures for electronic card retail sales; in January, sales were up 1.7 percent on month and 1.6 percent on year.
Malaysia will see January data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.0 percent on year following the 0.1 percent drop in December.
Also, the markets in Indonesia are closed until Wednesday in observance of the Hindi Saka New Year.
