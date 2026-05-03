Australia Building Approval Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Monday release March figures for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, approvals were up 29.7 percent on year and 10.8 percent on month.

Australia also will see April results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute and job advertisements from ANZ; in March, they were up 1.3 percent on month and down 3.1 percent on month, respectively.

Indonesia will provide March trade data and April inflation numbers. In February, imports were up 10.85 percent and exports rose an annual 1.01 percent to a trade surplus of $1.28 billion. In March, overall inflation was up 0.41 percent on month and 3.48 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.52 percent.

Several of the regional nations will see April results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam,

Finally, the markets in Japan (Greenery Day), China (Labor Day) and Thailand (Coronation Day) are closed on Monday.