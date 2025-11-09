Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.11.2025 23:30:47

Australia Building Approval Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Monday see September figures for building approvals, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to rise 12.0 percent on month after slipping 6.0 percent in August.

Japan will release preliminary September figures for its leading and coincident indexes; in August, the leading index was up 1/3 percent on month and the coincident fell 1.3 percent.

Malaysia will see September data for unemployment; in August, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.

Indonesia will see October results for its consumer confidence index; in September, the index score was 115.9.

