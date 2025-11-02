Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’235 -0.6%  SPI 16’982 -0.5%  Dow 47’563 0.1%  DAX 23’958 -0.7%  Euro 0.9285 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’662 -0.7%  Gold 4’002 -0.9%  Bitcoin 88’206 1.7%  Dollar 0.8052 0.4%  Öl 65.1 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
KW 44: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Gewinn höher als erwartet
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla enthüllt neue Langstreckenversion des Model Y in China
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend am Rohstoffmarkt
Polygon Ecosystem Token (ex MATIC): So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
02.11.2025 23:33:10

Australia Building Approval Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Monday release September figures for building approvals, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, approvals were down 6.0 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.

Australia also will see October results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute, job ads from ANZ and commodity prices. In September, inflation was seen higher by 4.0 percent, while job ads fell 3.3 percent on month and commodity prices dipped 0.1 percent on year.

New Zealand will release September numbers for building consents; in August, consents were up 5.8 percent on month.

Indonesia will release September trade data and October figures for consumer prices. Imports are expected to rise 1.0 percent on year after sinking 6.56 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 7.72 percent, up from 5.78 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.79 billion, down from $5.49 billion a month earlier. In September, overall inflation was up 0.21 percent on month and 2.65 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.19 percent.

Several of the regional nations will see October results for their respective manufacturing PMI's from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China.

Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Culture Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 44: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Gewinn höher als erwartet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 44: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
KW 44: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
NVIDIA-Aktie: Stellen die grössten Kunden auch die grösste Gefahr für den Chipkonzern dar?
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:05 GNW-News: Tätigkeitsbericht für das September-Quartal 2025
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
19:49 Hamas übergibt erneut Leichen an Rotes Kreuz
19:47 ROUNDUP: Anschlag geplant? Haftbefehl für 22-jährigen Syrer in Berlin
19:20 Möglicher Anschlagsplan: Haftbefehl gegen Verdächtigen
18:51 ROUNDUP/Selenskyj: Deutschland hilft Ukraine bei Patriots
18:39 Kurswechsel bei Opec+: Höhere Ölförderung, aber geplante Pause im ersten Quartal
18:26 Dobrindt: Gefährdungslage in Deutschland abstrakt, aber hoch
18:04 Lufthansa-Aktie: Gewerkschaft räumt Lufthansa Zeit für neue Verhandlungen ein
17:53 WDH/ROUNDUP: Anschlag geplant? 22-jähriger Syrer in Berlin festgenommen