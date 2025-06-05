Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.06.2025 00:00:33

Australia Building Approval Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Friday release April figures for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to fall 5.7 percent on month and rise 5.1 percent on year after sinking 8.8 percent on month and climbing 9.9 percent on year in March.

Japan will see April results for household spending and for its leading and coincident indexes. Spending is expected to fall 0.8 percent on month and gain 1.5 percent on year after advancing 0.4 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year in the previous month. In March, the leading index was down 0.1 percent on month and the coincident dipped 1.4 percent.

South Korea will see April numbers for current account; in March, the current account surplus was $9.14 billion.

Thailand will release May data for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to fall 0.83 percent on year after slipping 0.22 percent in April. Core CPI is called steady, higher by an annual 0.98 percent.

Finally, the markets in South Korea (Memorial Day) and Singapore and Indonesia (Eid-al-Adha) are closed on Friday.

