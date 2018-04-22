USIMINAS: Steel Price Increase Should Reach Distribution Grid In June

(RTTNews) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas is expected to raise its prices for the distribution grid in June if commodity prices in the international market continue to rise slightly and the exchange rate remains at current levels, said the company's CEO, Sergio Leite, in a conference call with analysts.

According to Leite, the steelmaker is monitoring the dynamics of the international market and the difference between the price in the foreign market and the domestic market, the so-called premium, is moving to 0%, which allows price movement.