|
21.05.2018 01:22:13
UK House Prices Climb 0.8% In May - Rightmove
(RTTNews) - House prices in the United Kingdom were up 0.8 percent on month in May, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday.
That followed the 0.4 percent monthly increase in April.
On a yearly basis, house prices advanced 1.1 percent, slowing from 1.6 percent in the previous month.
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}