South Korea's Factory Sector Contracts In March

(RTTNews) - South Korea's manufacturing activity deteriorated slightly at the end of the first quarter, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The headline Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 49.1 in March from 50.3 in February.

Any reading below 50 indicates contraction, while a score above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.

Among components, both output and new orders declined at sharper rates in March, while employment levels broadly unchanged.