PERU: PPK Requests Investigation By Public Ministry, Not Inquiry Committee

(RTTNews) - Former Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski informed Lava Jato's parliamentary commission that he should provide with all the information on his performance as a public official during the administration of former president Alejandro Toledo to the Public Prosecutor's Office of the country.

The reason expressed by PPK, who resigned from office last month, is that he is a citizen nowadays, so the investigation of his criminal culpability must be carried out by the Public Ministry and not by a parliamentary committee.

"When Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was president of the Republic and was investigated, he participated and collaborated providing all kinds of information. However, when he became a citizen, after resigning from office, the Constitution states that a common person is investigating by the prosecution, not a parliamentary committee," argued C?sar Nakasaki, a lawyer for the former Peruvian president, in a statement.

Kuczynski is under investigation for his alleged ties with the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, investigated in several Latin American countries for bribes paid to government officials.