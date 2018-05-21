New Zealand Retail Sales Add 0.1% In Q1

(RTTNews) - The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2018, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for a gain of 1.0 percent and down from the downwardly revised 1.4 percent in the three months prior (originally 1.7 percent).

In Q1, the value of retail sales added 0.2 percent, slowing from 1.7 percent in the previous three months.

Of the 15 retail industries, seven had higher sales values and eight lower sales values in the March 2018 quarter.