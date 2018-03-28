|
28.03.2018 02:17:42
New Zealand Activity Outlook Rises In March - ANZ
(RTTNews) - The activity outlook in New Zealand showed modest improvement in March, the latest survey from ANZ Bank revealed on Wednesday with an index score of 21.8.
That's up from 20.4 in February.
However, the bank also noted that its business confidence index sank to a reading of -20, from -19 in the previous month.
