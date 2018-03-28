28.03.2018 02:17:42

New Zealand Activity Outlook Rises In March - ANZ

(RTTNews) - The activity outlook in New Zealand showed modest improvement in March, the latest survey from ANZ Bank revealed on Wednesday with an index score of 21.8.

That's up from 20.4 in February.

However, the bank also noted that its business confidence index sank to a reading of -20, from -19 in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Aktien waren für Euro-Anleger die beste Wahl
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken stabil
Apple stellt Neuheiten für Bildungsmarkt vor
Geheime Messinstrumente enthüllt: So bestimmt Amazon den Erfolg von Prime Video
Deutsche Bank wohl auf der Suche nach Nachfolger - Auch UniCredit-Chef im Gespräch
Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - auch zum Franken schwächer
Das Energieprojekt in Australien funktioniert gut - Doch Tesla geht viel Geld durch die Lappen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
Nach einem freundlichen Handelsstart entwickelten sich die US-Börsen am Dienstag schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB