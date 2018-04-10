LATAM CALENDAR: Economic Data Expected In Latin America On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Here is a list of economic data releases expected for Tuesday in Latin America. All times are Eastern Time (ET).

<> Brazil: the March consumer price index will be published at 8 AM by the national statistics office (IBGE).

<> Brazil: the March crop output forecast will be published at 8 AM by the national statistics office (IBGE).

<> Argentina: the monetary policy decision statement will be published at 4 PM by the central bank.