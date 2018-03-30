|
30.03.2018 02:45:15
LATAM CALENDAR: Economic Data Expected In Latin America Next Week
(RTTNews) - Here is a list of economic data releases expected for the next week in Latin America. All times are Eastern Time (ET).
Monday, 4/2
<> Mexico: the February remittances data will be published at 9 AM by the central bank.
Tuesday, 4/3
<> Brazil: the February industrial output data will be published at 8 AM by the national statistics office (IBGE).
<> Colombia: the May exports data will be published at 11 AM by the national statistics office (DANE).
Wednesday, 4/4
<> Colombia: the March producer price index will be published at 3 PM by the national statistics office (DANE).
Thursday, 4/5
<> Mexico: the March consumer confidence index will be published at 9 AM by the national statistics office (INEGI).
<> Chile: the February economic activity index will be published at 9 AM by the central bank.
<> Colombia: the March consumer price index will be published at 8 PM by the national statistics office (DANE).
Friday, 4/6
<> Chile: the March consumer price index will be published at 7 AM by the national statistics office (INE).
<> Colombia: the most recent monetary policy meeting minutes will be published by the central bank.
