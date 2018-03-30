LATAM CALENDAR: Economic Data Expected In Latin America Next Week

(RTTNews) - Here is a list of economic data releases expected for the next week in Latin America. All times are Eastern Time (ET).

Monday, 4/2

<> Mexico: the February remittances data will be published at 9 AM by the central bank.

Tuesday, 4/3

<> Brazil: the February industrial output data will be published at 8 AM by the national statistics office (IBGE).

<> Colombia: the May exports data will be published at 11 AM by the national statistics office (DANE).

Wednesday, 4/4

<> Colombia: the March producer price index will be published at 3 PM by the national statistics office (DANE).

Thursday, 4/5

<> Mexico: the March consumer confidence index will be published at 9 AM by the national statistics office (INEGI).

<> Chile: the February economic activity index will be published at 9 AM by the central bank.

<> Colombia: the March consumer price index will be published at 8 PM by the national statistics office (DANE).

Friday, 4/6

<> Chile: the March consumer price index will be published at 7 AM by the national statistics office (INE).

<> Colombia: the most recent monetary policy meeting minutes will be published by the central bank.