Japan Producer Prices Surge 0.9% On Year In April

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan jumped 0.9 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.

That topped expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the March reading.

On a monthly basis, producer prices were up 0.1 percent after climbing 0.5 percent a month earlier.

Individually, prices were up for transportation, advertising, communications and insurance. Prices were down for real estate.