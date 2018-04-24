Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.5% In March

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in March, the bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

That was in line with expectations and down from the upwardly revised 0.7 percent increase in February (originally 0.6 percent).

On a monthly basis, producer prices were up 0.5 percent after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for transportation and postal activities were higher, while prices for communications, advertising and real estate were down.