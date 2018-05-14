14.05.2018 02:05:06

Japan Producer Prices Gain 0.1% In April

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.1 percent on month in April, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - in line with expectations following the 0.1 percent decline in March.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.0 percent - again matching estimates following the 2.1 percent gain in the previous month.

Export prices were up 0.5 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices added 1.2 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year.

Individually, prices were up for petroleum, utilities, electrical machinery and metal products. They were down for chemicals and scrap.

Newssuche

GO

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: China mit stabilem Wachstum
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Botschafter dämpft Sorgen vor Handelskrieg
Boring Company: Elon Musk nennt Details zu seinen Lego-Plänen
VW-Kreise: US-Klage gegen Ex-Chef Winterkorn ändert Rechtslage nicht
Grosse Koalition in Sonntagsfrage nur noch bei 50 Prozent
WOCHENENDÜBERBLICK/12. und 13. Mai 2018
Presseschau vom Wochenende 19 (12./13. Mai)
Maas: Schutz europäischer Firmen vor US-Sanktionen schwierig
Altmaier reist in schwieriger Mission nach Kiew und Moskau
NJ Top Dentists Recognize David Jin, DDS as Top Dentist for Four Consecutive Years
Apon Wellbeing Ltd. wins MetLife Foundation Financial Innovation Competition powered by Verb, secures $50,000 Grant

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende - DAX verteidigt 13'000-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, nachdem am Vortag die Schweizer Börse wegen Auffahrt geschlossen war.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB