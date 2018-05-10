Japan March Current Account Surplus Y3.122 Trillion

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 3.122 trillion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - up 4.2 percent on year.

That beat expectations for a surplus of 2.899 trillion yen following the 2.076 trillion yen surplus in February.

The trade balance reflected a surplus of 1.190 trillion yen, up an annual 37.6 percent. That also beat expectations for 1.023 trillion yen following the 188.7 billion yen surplus in the previous month.

Imports were down 0.9 percent on year to 6.257 trillion yen after surging 17.8 percent in February.

Exports added an annual 3.7 percent to 7.447 trillion yen after gaining 0.9 percent a month earlier.

The capital account showed a deficit of 49.1 billion yen, while the financial account reflected a surplus of 4.613 trillion yen.

The adjusted current account surplus was 1.772 trillion yen, exceeding expectations for 1.632 trillion yen and up from 963.1 billion yen in the previous month.

Also on Thursday, the Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.1 percent on year in April, coming in at 525.075 trillion yen.

That exceeded expectations for a gain of 1.9 percent and was up from 2.0 percent in March.

Excluding trusts, bank lending was up 2.0 percent on year to 456.623 trillion yen. That also topped forecasts for 1.9 percent, which would have been unchanged.

Lending from trusts was up 2.3 percent on year to 68.452 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks surged an annual 21.4 percent to 2.679 trillion yen.