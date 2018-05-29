Japan Jobless Rate Steady At 2.5% In April

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in April, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.

That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the March reading.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.59 - unchanged but shy of expectations for 1.60.

The number of employed persons in April was 66.71 million, an increase of 1.71 million or 2.6 percent on year.

The number of unemployed persons in April was 1.80 million, a decrease of 170,000 or an annual 8.6 percent.