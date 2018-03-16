Japan Jan Industrial Production Falls More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in January, latest figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 6.8 percent month-over-month in January, faster than the 6.6 percent decrease reported earlier.

In December, production had grown 2.9 percent.

Shipments contracted 5.7 percent over the month, just above the 5.6 percent fall seen in the flash report.

Inventories dropped 0.5 percent, revised down from a 0.6 percent decrease estimated initially.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 2.5 percent in January from 4.4 percent in December.

Data also showed that capacity utilization declined sharply by 7.3 percent monthly in January, reversing a 2.8 percent rise in the previous month.