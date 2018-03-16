16.03.2018 05:50:33

Japan Jan Industrial Production Falls More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in January, latest figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 6.8 percent month-over-month in January, faster than the 6.6 percent decrease reported earlier.

In December, production had grown 2.9 percent.

Shipments contracted 5.7 percent over the month, just above the 5.6 percent fall seen in the flash report.

Inventories dropped 0.5 percent, revised down from a 0.6 percent decrease estimated initially.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 2.5 percent in January from 4.4 percent in December.

Data also showed that capacity utilization declined sharply by 7.3 percent monthly in January, reversing a 2.8 percent rise in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Kräftige Erholung in Lateinamerika in Sicht
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Netflix-Chef verdient dank Barack Obama in einer Woche mehrere Millionen US-Dollar
SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich
SNB bleibt unverändert expansiv - Franken bleibt "hoch" bewertet
Bitcoin-Kurs fällt unter 8000 US-Dollar
Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt
Dufry 2017 mit weiterem Wachstum und Gewinnsprung - Aktie unter Druck
Vifor Pharma hält nach gutem Wachstum 2017 an Zielen für 2020 fest - Aktie konnte zulegen
Aktien Schweiz schliessen im Plus - Roche ex Dividende
Swiss Re erzielt im EVM einen Verlust - Management verdient weniger
Aktien Schweiz: Stimmung trübt sich wieder ein - Dividendenabgang von Roche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich in den Feierabend
Nachdem die Wall Street im Handelsverlauf in unterschiedliche Richtungen tendierte, geht sie auch uneinheitlich aus dem Handel.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB