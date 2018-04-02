02.04.2018 11:36:05

Greece Manufacturing Growth Eases In March

(RTTNews) - Greece's manufacturing activity continue to expand strongly in March, despite easing slightly from last month's multi-year record, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 55.0 in March from 56.1 in February. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, rates of expansion in new orders, purchasing activity and output all softened from their recent peaks in February.

Contrary to the trend for output, employment growth quickened from February and hit a survey record high in March.

On the price front, input cost inflation softened but remained strong and led to another hike in average selling prices.

