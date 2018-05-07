07.05.2018 09:46:09

Germany's Construction Sector Returns To Growth

(RTTNews) - Germany's construction activity returned to growth in April after severe weather had caused disruption to building work at the end of the first quarter, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.9 in April from 47.0 in March.

The sector had contracted in March for the first time in over three years in March. The latest reading was the second-lowest seen for just under two years.

Of the three broad areas of activity monitored by the survey, housebuilding showed the steepest rise in April.

Commercial activity showed an even smaller rebound, rising only marginally on the month. Meanwhile, civil engineering remained in contraction.

Newssuche

GO

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Campbell, Kraft Heinz & Co.: Das sind die Schnäppchen-Aktien im Sonderangebot
Renditeanstieg im Fokus: Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI um Null -- DAX fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart durchwachsen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB