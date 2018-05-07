Germany's Construction Sector Returns To Growth

(RTTNews) - Germany's construction activity returned to growth in April after severe weather had caused disruption to building work at the end of the first quarter, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.9 in April from 47.0 in March.

The sector had contracted in March for the first time in over three years in March. The latest reading was the second-lowest seen for just under two years.

Of the three broad areas of activity monitored by the survey, housebuilding showed the steepest rise in April.

Commercial activity showed an even smaller rebound, rising only marginally on the month. Meanwhile, civil engineering remained in contraction.