Germany's Business Insolvencies Decline In January

(RTTNews) - German business insolvencies decreased in January, Destatis reported Friday.

German local courts reported a decline of 3.4 percent in business insolvencies in January. Insolvencies totaled 1,608.

The largest number of business insolvencies was reported in construction, at 273 cases. About 272 requests for insolvency proceedings were filed by businesses of the wholesale and retail trade sector.

The number of requests for insolvency proceedings in professional, scientific and technical activities totaled 186.