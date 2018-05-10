10.05.2018 07:50:07

Estonia Trade Deficit Widens In March

(RTTNews) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit increased in March from a year ago, as exports fell and imports rose, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.

The trade deficit fell to EUR 228 million in March from EUR 142 million in the corresponding month last year. The shortfall also widened from EUR 90 million in February.

Exports dropped 3.0 percent year-over-year in March, while imports climbed by 4.0 percent.

During the first quarter, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 541 million versus a shortfall of EUR 652 million in the same period of 2017.

Newssuche

GO

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: China mit stabilem Wachstum
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold: Hochspannung vor Trump-Entscheidung
Tieferes Betriebsergebnis schickt LafargeHolcim-Aktie deutlich abwärts
Warten auf Trump-Entscheidung: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Euro hält sich zum Franken stabil
Anleger schicken Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie trotz Umsatzssprung abwärts
Commerzbank sieht sich auf gutem Weg zu Gewinnplus und Dividende 2018
Eurokurs stabilisiert sich nach Fall unter 1,19 US-Dollar
Adecco mit weniger Umsatz und Gewinn- Aktie deutlich unter Druck
Trumps Iran-Entscheidung tangiert Eurokurs nur wenig
Endress+Hauser erzielt deutlich mehr Gewinn und schafft 300 neue Stellen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in der Gewinnzone
Im Donnerstagshandel weisen Asiens Börsen überwiegend positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB