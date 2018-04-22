22.04.2018 15:06:36

ENGIE: CESP Is On The Radar Of The Company, Says Director

(RTTNews) - Engie Brasil said it expects to announce the new sale notice of the Sao Paulo state-owned power company CESP to decide whether or not to take part in the company's privatization auction.

"Now that it has a term of more than 20 years, it is a more interesting asset, but an offer should depend very much on the conditions that the Sao Paulo state government will put in place," said Carlos Freitas, Investor Relations director during a conference call with analysts.

With three plants in operation, CESP can add 1,654 megawatts (MW) in hydropower generation to Engie's portfolio. The largest of them, Porto Primavera, can generate 1,540 MW and was benefited by a decree of President Michel Temer to have its concession renewed for 20 years.

The merger of the asset is in line with the investment policy of Engie, which seeks to sell assets such as the Jorge Lacerda coal plant and invest in renewable power sources.

Newssuche

GO

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Russlands Wirtschaft lässt Krise hinter sich
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mit Hilfe von Kryptowährungen: Chinese will besser sein als Warren Buffett
Gerüchte zu einem neuen iPhone: Stellt Apple das SE2 schon im Juni vor?
Euro notiert wieder deutlicher unter 1,20 Franken
Darum schwächt sich der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas ab
Aktionäre werfen Tesla-Chef Elon Musk bewusste Irreführung vor
Swiss-Re-CEO: Überfälliger Preisanstieg
Tim Draper erwartet einen Bitcoin-Preis von 250'000 Dollar
Talfahrt bei Apple-Aktie geht weiter
Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken vorübergehend über 1,20
Darum hat Nobelpreisträger Shiller seine Meinung zum Bitcoin revidiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen etwas leichter in das Wochenende
Zum Wochenschluss agierten Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt vorsichtig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB