06.04.2018 11:49:38

Czech Industrial Output Growth Eases In February

(RTTNews) - Czech industrial production grew at a slower pace in February, the Czech Statistical Office said Friday.

Industrial production grew 2.7 percent year-on-year in February, weaker than the 5.6 percent increase registered in January. The annual growth was expected to accelerate to 5.9 percent.

Manufacturing advanced 4 percent, while mining and quarrying shrank 13.9 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output fell 3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output dropped by adjusted 1.2 percent in February.

Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output grew 9.4 percent on year in February after surging 33.6 percent in January. Month-on-month, construction output rose 0.6 percent.

