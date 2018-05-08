|
China Exports Rise More Than Forecast
(RTTNews) - China's exports increased at a faster-than-expected pace in April, while imports jumped, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Tuesday.
In dollar terms, exports climbed 12.9 percent year-over-year in April, well above the expected rise of 6.8 percent.
Imports surged 21.5 percent April from a year ago, exceeding economists' forecast for a growth of 15.9 percent.
The trade surplus totaled $28.8 billion in April versus the expected surplus of $25.7 billion.
