China Exports Rise More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - China's exports increased at a faster-than-expected pace in April, while imports jumped, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Tuesday.

In dollar terms, exports climbed 12.9 percent year-over-year in April, well above the expected rise of 6.8 percent.

Imports surged 21.5 percent April from a year ago, exceeding economists' forecast for a growth of 15.9 percent.

The trade surplus totaled $28.8 billion in April versus the expected surplus of $25.7 billion.