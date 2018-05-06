06.05.2018 15:10:45

COLOMBIA: President Asks Military Troops To Refrain From Politicizing

(RTTNews) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has asked the military forces not to be politicized, highlighting the "inconvenience" of involving the army in political tasks.

"We have seen attempts to involve the Armed Forces again with the political tasks, to politicize the Armed Forces. And my first message is: do not allow that, under any circumstances, for any reason," the head of state said.

During a lecture to military officers, the president recalled the speech of former President Alberto Lleras in 1958, on "the need to completely divorce politics and the Armed Forces' activity."

Santos stated that "the Armed Forces have to be above the struggle for power. You are more important than politics do not let yourselves be permeated on one side orof the other."

Newssuche

GO

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Campbell, Kraft Heinz & Co.: Das sind die Schnäppchen-Aktien im Sonderangebot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen grün ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag klare Gewinne verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB