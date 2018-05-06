COLOMBIA: President Asks Military Troops To Refrain From Politicizing

(RTTNews) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has asked the military forces not to be politicized, highlighting the "inconvenience" of involving the army in political tasks.

"We have seen attempts to involve the Armed Forces again with the political tasks, to politicize the Armed Forces. And my first message is: do not allow that, under any circumstances, for any reason," the head of state said.

During a lecture to military officers, the president recalled the speech of former President Alberto Lleras in 1958, on "the need to completely divorce politics and the Armed Forces' activity."

Santos stated that "the Armed Forces have to be above the struggle for power. You are more important than politics do not let yourselves be permeated on one side orof the other."