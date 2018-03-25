25.03.2018 13:47:46

COLOMBIA: OECD Has No Reason To Reject The Country, President Says

(RTTNews) - The president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, said the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has no reason to reject the country's admission request.

Colombia is trying its way in OECD, and the country's admission is under review by the organization's labor and trade committees. The Colombian government is also trying to mitigate some U.S. concerns about its membership to OECD.

"Businesspeople should be the most interested in our entry because that would guarantee that the governments must behave with a certain degree of responsibility in public policies and that countries maintain a minimum standard," Santos said.

Santos statement was made in a briefing to the Colombian-American Trading Chamber.

