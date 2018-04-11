COLOMBIA: Government Agrees With Norway Measures For Fisheries And Oil Sector

(RTTNews) - Colombia and Norway committed to strengthen the fishing sector in the South American country and to promote the sustainable development of the oil industry. The agreement resulted from the official visit of the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg to Bogota.

In a statement to the media, the Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos also mentioned the growing interest of Norwegian companies to increase their investments in the country, as well as the purpose of both countries to deepen their trade ties.

The agreement on the fishing sector aims at strengthening the institutions and responsibly managing resources. Meanwhile, the oil agreement seeks to promote the management and sustainable development of the sector through the Norwegian program "Oil for Development."

The agreement should focus on environmental management, the response to oil spills, health & safety, among other issues.

Colombia aims at reaching, with the Norwegian support, the best social and environmental practices in the field of extractive industries.