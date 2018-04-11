11.04.2018 02:40:31

COLOMBIA: Government Agrees With Norway Measures For Fisheries And Oil Sector

(RTTNews) - Colombia and Norway committed to strengthen the fishing sector in the South American country and to promote the sustainable development of the oil industry. The agreement resulted from the official visit of the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg to Bogota.

In a statement to the media, the Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos also mentioned the growing interest of Norwegian companies to increase their investments in the country, as well as the purpose of both countries to deepen their trade ties.

The agreement on the fishing sector aims at strengthening the institutions and responsibly managing resources. Meanwhile, the oil agreement seeks to promote the management and sustainable development of the sector through the Norwegian program "Oil for Development."

The agreement should focus on environmental management, the response to oil spills, health & safety, among other issues.

Colombia aims at reaching, with the Norwegian support, the best social and environmental practices in the field of extractive industries.

Newssuche

GO

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Gute Stimmung bei Europas Unternehmen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Foundation: Die aktuelle Blase befindet sich nicht am Krypto-Markt
AXA Schweiz nimmt im BVG-Geschäft die Vollversicherungen aus dem Sortiment
So entwickelt sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar zum Wochenauftakt
So wirkt sich die Entspannung im Handelsstreit auf den Eurokurs aus
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: SMI im Plus über 8'700-Punkte-Marke - DAX mit klaren Gewinnen
Versöhnliche Töne aus China lösen Rally an der Wall Street aus
Givaudan-Aktien nach enttäuschten Umsatzerwartungen sehr schwach
Zurich Insurance startet Aktienrückkauf am Mittwoch
VW-Aktie stärker: Volkswagen-Chef Müller muss wohl gehen
Sulzer-Aktie sehr schwach: Sulzer kauft 5 Millionen Aktien von Renova zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versöhnliche Töne aus China lösen Rally an der Wall Street aus
Mit kräftigen Gewinnen haben die US-Börsen den Dienstagshandel beendet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB