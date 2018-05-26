26.05.2018 02:14:45

BRAZIL: Treasury Announces Extraordinary Debt Auctions For Next Week

(RTTNews) - The Brazilian Treasury Department announced three extraordinary debt auctions for next week, in response to "current market conditions" and to "support the local public debt markets" functioning.

The Treasury Department said that it would launch auctions to purchase or to purchase and sell NTN-F - a fixed-rate debt security - maturing on 2025, 2027 and 2029. The auctions were scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The agency also canceled the traditional NTN-B, LTN and NTN-F auctions that were previously scheduled to Tuesday and Wednesday.

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX kann zugewinnen
Vor dem Wochenende präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt leichter.

