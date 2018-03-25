BRAZIL: Supreme Court Prevents Lula From Going To Jail Until April 4

(RTTNews) - Most of the justices in the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) decided to grant an injunction that prevents former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from being arrested before April 4th, when the court is scheduled to rule on the habeas corpus filed by the center-left leader's defense team.

The injunction prevents Lula from going to jail on Monday, when a lower instance court will decide on a notice of appeal filed by the politician's lawyers.

The Supreme Court granted the injunction because it was unable to decide on Lula's habeas corpus. Justices spent most of the time discussing if they should accept the habeas corpus request.

Justice Edson Fachin raised a preliminary objection against the habeas corpus, arguing that it was not the correct instrument for the requested appeal.