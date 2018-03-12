12.03.2018 19:47:21

BRAZIL: Economists Trim 2018 GDP Growth Estimate To 2.87%, From 2.90%

(RTTNews) - Economists surveyed by the Brazilian central bank decreased their forecasts for economic growth in 2018 to 2.87%, from 2.90% last week, interrupting three weeks of increasing estimates. For 2019, GDP growth projections remained at 3.00% for the sixth week.

Projections for Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio decreased to 55.00% for 2018, from 55.10% last week, and to 57.60% for 2019, from 57.70% in the previous survey.

Projections for the Brazilian industrial output growth in 2018 increased to 3.97%, from 3.90% a week before, while the 2019 forecast rose to 3.50%, from 3.35%.

09:54
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Marktbewegungen in diesem Jahr waren nicht aussergewöhnlich
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
