12.03.2018 19:47:21
BRAZIL: Economists Trim 2018 GDP Growth Estimate To 2.87%, From 2.90%
(RTTNews) - Economists surveyed by the Brazilian central bank decreased their forecasts for economic growth in 2018 to 2.87%, from 2.90% last week, interrupting three weeks of increasing estimates. For 2019, GDP growth projections remained at 3.00% for the sixth week.
Projections for Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio decreased to 55.00% for 2018, from 55.10% last week, and to 57.60% for 2019, from 57.70% in the previous survey.
Projections for the Brazilian industrial output growth in 2018 increased to 3.97%, from 3.90% a week before, while the 2019 forecast rose to 3.50%, from 3.35%.
