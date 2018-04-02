02.04.2018 17:53:57

BRAZIL: Economists Raise 12-month Inflation Forecast To 3.95%

(RTTNews) - The median forecast for Brazil's consumer price inflation in the next 12 months increased to 3.95% from 3.94% last week after three weekly decreases, according to economists surveyed by the South American country's central bank.

For 2018, the economists decreased the median inflation estimate for the ninth consecutive week, to 3.54%, from 3.57% in the previous survey. For 2019, the forecast dropped to 4.08%, from 4.10% last week.

The annual inflation rate in Brazil decelerated to 2.84% in February, from 2.86% in January, remaining below the bottom of the central bank's target for 2018, which ranges from 3% to 6%.

Newssuche

GO

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hedgefonds-Manager John Thompson: Tesla steht kurz vor dem Bankrott
Warum Warren Buffett sein erfolgreichstes Investment als "grössten Fehler" bezeichnet
Nach Flammenwerfern: Elon Musk verkauft jetzt Steine
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Trump setzt Angriff gegen Amazon fort
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Darum steigt der Eurokurs leicht - Nähert sich wieder 1,18 Franken
Amazon arbeitet an Drohne, die menschliche Stimmen und Gesten erkennen kann

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht kaum verändert in die Feiertage -- DAX schliesst weit im Plus
Am Donnerstag, dem letzten Handelstag der verkürzten Karwoche, zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB