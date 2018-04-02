BRAZIL: Economists Raise 12-month Inflation Forecast To 3.95%

(RTTNews) - The median forecast for Brazil's consumer price inflation in the next 12 months increased to 3.95% from 3.94% last week after three weekly decreases, according to economists surveyed by the South American country's central bank.

For 2018, the economists decreased the median inflation estimate for the ninth consecutive week, to 3.54%, from 3.57% in the previous survey. For 2019, the forecast dropped to 4.08%, from 4.10% last week.

The annual inflation rate in Brazil decelerated to 2.84% in February, from 2.86% in January, remaining below the bottom of the central bank's target for 2018, which ranges from 3% to 6%.