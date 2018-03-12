|
12.03.2018 19:55:34
BRAZIL: Economists Cut 12-month Inflation Forecast To 3.98%
(RTTNews) - The median forecast for Brazil's consumer price inflation in the next 12 months decreased to 3.98%, from 4.02% last week, according to economists surveyed by the South American country's central bank.
For 2018, the economists decreased the median inflation estimate for the sixth consecutive week, to 3.67%, from 3.70% in the previous survey. For 2019, the forecast decreased for the second week, to 4.20%, from 4.24% last week.
The annual inflation rate in Brazil decelerated to 2.84% in February, from 2.86% in January, remaining below the bottom of the central bank's target for 2017, which ranged from 3% to 6%.
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street zeigten sich die Anleger zum Wochenstart unentschlossen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}