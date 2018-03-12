12.03.2018 19:55:34

BRAZIL: Economists Cut 12-month Inflation Forecast To 3.98%

(RTTNews) - The median forecast for Brazil's consumer price inflation in the next 12 months decreased to 3.98%, from 4.02% last week, according to economists surveyed by the South American country's central bank.

For 2018, the economists decreased the median inflation estimate for the sixth consecutive week, to 3.67%, from 3.70% in the previous survey. For 2019, the forecast decreased for the second week, to 4.20%, from 4.24% last week.

The annual inflation rate in Brazil decelerated to 2.84% in February, from 2.86% in January, remaining below the bottom of the central bank's target for 2017, which ranged from 3% to 6%.

