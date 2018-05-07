07.05.2018 09:51:21

Austria Wholesale Price Inflation Accelerates Further

(RTTNews) - Austria's wholesale price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in April, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Monday.

Wholesale prices climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 2.4 percent rise in March.

The acceleration in April was mainly driven by higher prices of iron and steel, chemicals, flowers and plants, residual materials, motor vehicles parts and accessories and other petroleum products.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices increased 1.3 percent from March, when it edged down by 0.2 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Campbell, Kraft Heinz & Co.: Das sind die Schnäppchen-Aktien im Sonderangebot
Renditeanstieg im Fokus: Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI um Null -- DAX fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart durchwachsen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB