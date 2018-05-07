Austria Wholesale Price Inflation Accelerates Further

(RTTNews) - Austria's wholesale price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in April, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Monday.

Wholesale prices climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 2.4 percent rise in March.

The acceleration in April was mainly driven by higher prices of iron and steel, chemicals, flowers and plants, residual materials, motor vehicles parts and accessories and other petroleum products.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices increased 1.3 percent from March, when it edged down by 0.2 percent.