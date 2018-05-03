|
03.05.2018 05:47:59
Australia Trade Surplus Grows In March
(RTTNews) - Australia's foreign trade surplus increased at the end of the first quarter, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted trade surplus climbed to A$1.52 billion in March from A$1.34 million in February. Meanwhile, economists had expected the surplus to shrank to A$0.86 billion.
Both exports and imports climbed 1.0 percent month-over-month in March.
