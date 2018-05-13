13.05.2018 02:01:23

ARGENTINA: Stocks Rise On Earnings Reports, But Dollar Rally Raises Tension

(RTTNews) - Merval, the benchmark stock market index in Argentina, rose 0.69% to 29,805.65 on Friday, boosted by earnings reports from local companies in spite of rising tension in financial markets due to a stronger dollar. In the week, the index increased 3.71%.

According to Eduardo Fernandez, from Rava Bursatil, "there was a lot of nervousness as investors have to deal with the high exchange rate tension."

Cuyana Gas Distributor (6.48%), Tenaris (5.42%) and Holcim (5.05%). Valo (-5.97%), Telecom (-4.54%), Metrogas (-3.87%) and Transportadora de Gas del Norte (TGN) (-0.25%) ended lower.

Holcim (Argentina) reported an 18.89% increase in the first quarter net profit from a year before, while TGN net income fell 32%. Telecom Argentina reported a 17.5% increase in the first-quarter net profit.

The locally traded US dollar increased 2.42%, to 23.26 pesos, forcing the central bank to intervene in forex markets.

"In the week, the dollar rose 1.46 peso, the strongest weekly increase since December 2015," said Gustavo Quintana, from PR Corredores.

Newssuche

GO

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: China mit stabilem Wachstum
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk erwirbt Tesla-Aktien für fast 10 Millionen Dollar
Reise-Aktien: Nicht alles eitel Sonnenschein!
Novartis erhält Zulassungserweiterung für MS-Mittel Gilenya
Cathedral Energy Services Announces Director Election Results
Jersey City Community Charter School, NJ -- Moody's affirms Jersey City Community Charter School's (NJ) Ba3 rating. Outlook is negative.
Teslas Produktionschef nimmt Auszeit
AGTech Announces First Quarterly 2018 Results
AT&T Donates $35K And Launches Text-To-Donate Campaign To Help Those Impacted By The Kilauea Volcano Eruptions
KW 19: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Geely droht wegen Daimler-Einstieg Millionen-Bussgeld

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende - DAX verteidigt 13'000-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, nachdem am Vortag die Schweizer Börse wegen Auffahrt geschlossen war.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB