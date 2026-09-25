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25.09.2026 15:00:00

WTI Whipsaws as Hormuz Hopes Collide With Diesel Crunch

Ölpreis (WTI)
92.35 USD -2.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen
November WTI crude oil futures spent the week trading a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz against the risk that shipping conditions have not normalized. The contract fell to $88.67 Tuesday after reports that Iran could reopen the Strait within seven days, then recovered to $96.78 Thursday as the diplomatic story ran into the same problem it had all week: no agreement, no normal tanker traffic, and no proof the physical market is back to normal. At 22:00 GMT Thursday, November, WTI crude oil futures were trading at $94.76, down $0.71 or…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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