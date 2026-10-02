WTI Whipsaws as Gulf Supply Improves and Middle East Risk Returns
WTI Whipsaws as Gulf Supply Improves and Middle East Risk Returns
November WTI crude oil futures spent the week caught between two opposing trades. Gulf crude flows improved as Saudi Arabia restored export routes and producers found ways around the Strait of Hormuz disruption. That was the supply relief sellers needed. The fuel market would not let them run with it. Diesel, gasoline and jet-fuel flows remain constrained, Russia has restricted diesel exports, and China has pulled refined-product cargoes from the export market. Reports Thursday that the United States is sending a third carrier strike group to the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com