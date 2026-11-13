WTI Stages Sharp Comeback as Middle East Supply Risks Intensify

December WTI crude oil futures are lower for the week, but the market has recovered a good portion of its early loss. The contract opened at $90.83, broke to $83.88, then rallied back to $88.20. At that price, WTI is down $2.63 for the week, or 2.90%. Traders took war premium out of crude after President Trump played down the possibility of new U.S. strikes on Iran. Higher Saudi production and a large build in U.S. inventories gave sellers more to work with. But attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and continued threats to shipping brought buyers…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com