WTI Crude Sinks More Than 5% as Global Oil Glut Fears Grow
WTI Crude Sinks More Than 5% as Global Oil Glut Fears Grow
The oil market spent the week weighing an increase in global supply against the risk of further disruptions in the Middle East. More crude is reaching buyers from the region, while U.S. inventories are building. Attacks on tankers and energy infrastructure remain a threat, but they have not been enough to stop the decline in prices. For now, the supply story appears to be winning. January West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down more than 5% for the week. The decline suggests traders are putting more weight on the barrels reaching the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com