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04.09.2026 01:00:00

Why Oil Majors Don’t Want to Build New U.S. Refineries

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U.S. President Donald Trump told oil producers and refiners that he wants lower gasoline prices, immediately, at a meeting at the White House this week. As gasoline prices remain above $4 per gallon on average across the United States and drivers are heading for the most expensive Labor Day weekend gas prices on record, President Trump urged executives from Chevron, Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, and PBF Energy, among others, to raise refining capacity to increase fuel availability. The problem for the U.S. Administration two months ahead of…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
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Bildquelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
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