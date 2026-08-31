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01.09.2026 01:00:00

Why More Venezuelan Oil Won’t Solve America’s Gasoline Problem

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92.7 USD 2.44%
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Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, and its heavy crude is particularly well suited to the sophisticated refineries lining the U.S. Gulf Coast. More Venezuelan oil should help U.S. refiners, but that doesn’t translate directly into lower prices at the pump. Trump announced Friday that the U.S. had secured majority control over Venezuelan fields containing more than 65 billion barrels of oil, saying the agreement would greatly increase U.S. supply and substantially lower gasoline prices “long into the future.”…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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