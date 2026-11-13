Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 15’106 -0.3%  SPI 21’258 -0.3%  Dow 52’348 0.1%  DAX 26’750 -0.1%  Euro 0.9253 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’387 -0.2%  Gold 3’874 -0.1%  Bitcoin 57’300 -3.8%  Dollar 0.8388 0.0%  Öl 96.3 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156vVARDIS162165226Kuros32581411
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
Bill Ackman setzt auf langfristige Geschäftsmodelle – diese Aktien dominieren sein Portfolio
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Samstagnachmittag
Neue Vorgaben der US-Bankenaufsicht OCC: Wie Stablecoins reguliert werden und was Krypto-Anleger wissen müssen
Bitcoin & Elon Musk: Was seine Energie-These für Anleger bedeutet
KW 46: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
Snapshot Kurse & Realtime Charts & Tools Nachrichten Derivate
Realtimekurs Chart (gross) Nachrichten Strukturierte Produkte
Historisch Chartvergleich
Snapshot

Realtimekurs

Chart (gross)

Nachrichten

Strukturierte Produkte

Historisch

Chartvergleich

13.11.2026 13:30:00

Why Falling Oil Prices Won't Save America From Inflation

Ölpreis (Brent)
96.34 USD 0.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Don’t look to falling oil prices to stave off inflation now. Brent is down from above $100 to the low $90s; Saudi Arabia pumped 10.56 million barrels a day in October, back at pre-war levels and above its quota, and gasoline just posted its steepest one-day drop in 18 years. Consumer prices still rose an estimated 4% from a year earlier in October, with pump prices slightly lower, up from 3.7% in September, and core prices rose 0.3% in a single month. Expect the Fed to hike in December, but markets have already priced this in. October’s…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Trump empfiehlt Ex-Apple-Chef Tim Cook als Huang-Nachfolger
KW 46: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Microsoft-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Störung ging auf Netzwerk-Upgrade zurück
NVIDIA-Aktie in Rot: Senatsausschuss lädt Handelsminister und Jensen Huang vor
Allianz-Aktie im Fokus: Berenberg bewertet den Versicherer mit “Buy”
Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK - welche Rüstungsaktie bietet die grössten Chancen bei kurzfristiger Spekulation?
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall wird am Nachmittag ausgebremst
Richemont-Aktie unter Druck: Deutlich mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
vVARDIS-Aktie startet mit tieferem Preis als geplant an der US-Börse

Top-Rankings

KW 46: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 46: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 46/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.