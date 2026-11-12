Who Will Buy Sable’s Oil if California Keeps Closing Refineries?

Situated off California’s Santa Barbara coast, the Santa Ynez project operated by Sable Offshore has become a litmus test of President Trump’s determination to revive oil production in a state pursuing a future beyond it. After a decade of shutdowns, its return depended on the Trump administration’s intervention in a prolonged regulatory battle. Originally developed by ExxonMobil, the Santa Ynez complex comprises the Hondo, Harmony and Heritage platforms and their associated onshore infrastructure. Its troubles began in May 2015,…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com