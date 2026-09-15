Wealthy Investors Flock To Oil & Gas Assets Amid Energy Crisis

The U.S. and global economies have continued to mint high-net-worth individuals at a historic clip, with wealth intelligence firm Altrata noting that the combined wealth of the world’s billionaires jumped 12.8% Y/Y to a record $15.1 trillion in 2025. The ranks of the “Three Comma Club” hit a record 3,795 people as the AI boom turbocharged wealth creation across the globe. Not surprisingly, tech has been a major driver of new wealth, with tech billionaire wealth tripling over the past decade. However, ultra-high-net-worth investors…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com