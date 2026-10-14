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14.10.2026 02:00:00

Wall Street Sees Inflation Easing Even With Oil Above $90

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106.5 USD 0.77%
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The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is due to be released on Wednesday, with economists predicting that key inflation metrics continued to moderate in September despite elevated oil prices, giving the Fed room to slow down on interest rate hikes. For September, economists expect headline inflation growth to clock in at 0.5% month-over-month and 3.6%- 3.7% year-over-year, up from 0.4% m-o-m and 3.4% Y/Y in August.  Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, is seen climbing 0.2% in September, down from August’s…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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