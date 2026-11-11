Vitol’s Venezuela Oil Windfall Traced to Trader’s Ties to JD Vance

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright called Vitol gasoline trader John Addison, an early financial backer of Vice President JD Vance, on January 5, two days after the U.S. operation that removed Nicolás Maduro, and asked whether Vitol wanted to sell Venezuela’s crude, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Within days, Vitol and Trafigura received special licenses to market Venezuelan oil. The administration skipped competitive bidding, citing the need to move fast to stabilize Venezuela’s economy. Addison gave $300,000 in 2022 to a political…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com